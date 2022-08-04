Breaking News
Money laundering case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in Patra Chawl land case

Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Summons issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light, says ED

Varsha Raut (Right). File Photo


Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to irregularities in Patra chawl, reported ANI. According to ED, summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light.



Meanwhile, the court extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8. The court observed that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation of the case. On Sunday, Raut was arrested by the ED after he skipped several summons.

Property worth Rs 9 crore of Raut's associate Pravin Raut and assets worth Rs 2 crore belonging to Varsha Raut, the wife of Sanjay Raut, were attached by the ED.

Pravin had eight parcels of land in Alibaug and a flat registered in the name of Varsha Raut which were attached. The ED had arrested Pravin in connection with the matter.

"We had filed a chargesheet in the matter against Pravin, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL and Guru Ashish Construction and others were named as an accused in the chargesheet," said an ED official.

The ED came to know during the probe that Pravin allegedly paid Rs 55 lakh to Varsha. This was paid from the bank account of Pravin's wife.

(with inputs from IANS)

