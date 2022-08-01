Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease

The state health department is not disclosing the locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment

Representative image. Pic/Istock

In Maharashtra, 15 samples of suspected monkeypox infection have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Monday.

The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state's surveillance officer, said, "There were 15 suspected cases in Maharashtra and all have tested negative. So far, not a single positive case has been found in the state."

The state health department is not disclosing the locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment.

Besides NIV, 17 other centres across the country have been trained by NIV to screen for the infection.

Dr Saranya Narayan, chief microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "Preventive measures are always more crucial than treatment or medication. Hence, proper prevention to restrict the disease is the key step to fighting such infections. Vaccinations against smallpox reduce the likelihood of monkeypox, hence people who are vaccinated should ideally care for infected patients."

He added, "Also, rapid surveillance is required to stop the spread of infection."