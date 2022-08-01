Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Monkeypox 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease

Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease

Updated on: 01 August,2022 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

The state health department is not disclosing the locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment

Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In Maharashtra, 15 samples of suspected monkeypox infection have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Monday.

The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state's surveillance officer, said, "There were 15 suspected cases in Maharashtra and all have tested negative. So far, not a single positive case has been found in the state."


The state health department is not disclosing the locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment.

Besides NIV, 17 other centres across the country have been trained by NIV to screen for the infection.

Also Read: Monkeypox: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment

Dr Saranya Narayan, chief microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "Preventive measures are always more crucial than treatment or medication. Hence, proper prevention to restrict the disease is the key step to fighting such infections. Vaccinations against smallpox reduce the likelihood of monkeypox, hence people who are vaccinated should ideally care for infected patients."

He added, "Also, rapid surveillance is required to stop the spread of infection."

mumbai mumbai news Monkeypox maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK