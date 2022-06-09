Mumbai experiences showers before arrival of monsoon, IMD predicts thundershowers for next 3 days

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 10:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbaikars will experience a slight dip in temperature in the next three days starting from June 9

Raining in various parts of Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall in the city on Thursday evening. According to the weather forecast by Regional Meteorological Department, it has predicted that the city is likely to experience thunderstorms and a slight dip in temperature in the next three days starting from June 9.

As per the IMD Mumbai website, for the next 48 hours, Mumbai will witness a cloudy sky with light to moderate spells of rain/thundershower. 




The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's official statement said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Light to Moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Beed during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."


mumbai mumbai news mumbai rains maharashtra mumbai weather

