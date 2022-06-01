Monsoon review: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells officials to target zero fatality from incidents, better coordination

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparations and asked officials to set a target of zero fatality in season-related incidents.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said NDRF units will be deployed between June 15 and September 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Gadchiroli.

