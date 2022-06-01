Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Monsoon review: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells officials to target zero fatality from incidents, better coordination

Monsoon review: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells officials to target zero fatality from incidents, better coordination

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts

Monsoon review: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells officials to target zero fatality from incidents, better coordination

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparations and asked officials to set a target of zero fatality in season-related incidents.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts.




A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said NDRF units will be deployed between June 15 and September 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Gadchiroli.


Show full article

maharashtra uddhav thackeray mumbai monsoon

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK