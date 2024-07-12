Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > More Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra

More Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra

Updated on: 12 July,2024 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Most of the Zika virus cases has been detected in Pune and the tally now stands at 18

More Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
More Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra
x
00:00

The number of Zika virus cases has shown an upward trend in parts of Maharashtra. There are a total of 21 cases detected in Kolhapur and Pune.


The virus is primarily spread by mosquitoes.


Most of the Zika virus cases has been detected in Pune and the tally now stands at 18. The latest cases were mostly in pregnant women.


In one of the cases a 32-year-old pregnant woman was found positive and in an another recent case a 25-year-old woman was found to be infected with Zika virus. Both hailed from Kharadi.

The numbers have gone up since earlier this month when there were eight cases of Zika virus.

The viral disease is effectively controlled with timely implementation of preventative measures within the first week of symptoms onset. There have been no deaths linked to the virus so far.

Health officials said, "There is surveillance and sample collection within a 3-5 km radius where Zika cases are detected and collection and testing of blood samples from pregnant women was being carried out."

A total of 1,37,686 people were surveyed in Kolhapur and villages in Pune as well as in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation, an official said.

Explaining the spread of Zika virus, Dr Pradeep Awate, epidemiologist and Maharashtra's former disease surveillance office told mid-day that the disease spreads when an aedes mosquito bites and it further transmits the virus to others.

"This is also how dengue is spread," Dr Awate said. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Zika virus mumbai news pune kolhapur India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK