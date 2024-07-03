Govt asks states to maintain vigil, focus on screening pregnant women as zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to monitor the growth of foetuses of expecting mothers who tested positive for the infection. It also asked health facilities to identify a nodal officer to monitor and take action to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquito infestation

After some cases of Zika virus reported from parts of Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states highlighting the need to maintain a constant vigil over the situation in the country.

As per the PTI report, states have been urged to focus on screening pregnant women for Zika virus. They have been asked to monitor the growth of foetus of expecting mothers who tested positive for the infection.

In addition to the advisory by Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, the ministry also asked health facilities to identify a nodal officer to monitor and take action to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquito infestation.

Zika virus gets transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

Though it is non-fatal, Zika is associated with microcephaly (a condition where the head is much smaller than expected) in babies born to affected pregnant women which makes it a cause of major concern.

In 2024, till July 2, Pune has recorded six cases in Pune and one each in Kolhapur and Sangamner.

Maharashtra: Woman detected with Zika virus in Pune; number of cases rises to 7

A woman has been detected with Zika virus in Pune district of Maharashtra, taking the number of cases to seven, health officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The city had on Monday reported six cases of the infection, and two of the patients were pregnant women.

According to the PTI, in the latest case, a 55-year-old woman from Dahanukar colony in Kothrud developed rashes and suffered from joint pains. Her reports came positive for Zika virus on Monday, an official from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

The woman's health is good, and there was no need for hospitalisation, the official said.

Two pregnant women aged 28 and 35 are among seven cases in the city.

The first case of Zika virus was reported at Erandwane, where a 46-year-old doctor's report came back positive. His 15-year-old daughter also tested positive for the infection, officials said.