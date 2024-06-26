Pune: Doctor and his daughter test positive for Zika virus infection

The residents of the Erandwane area tested positive for Zika virus infection on June 21 in a test report following symptoms like fever and rashes.

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Maharashtra's Pune city, but their health condition is stable, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

According to PTI report, the man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis.

His reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection on June 21, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, reported PTI.

The doctor is a resident of the Erandwane area of the city, he said.

"After he tested positive, the blood samples of his five family members were collected and sent for analysis, and it was found that his 15-year-old daughter was also positive for the infection," the official told PTI.

According to the report, the Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

PMC's health department has reportedly started conducting surveillance after these two cases were reported in the city, the official said.

The official said the authorities have started taking precautionary steps like fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes, although no other suspected cases have been found in the area, reported PTI.

"The mosquito samples have been collected by the state health department. We have started raising general public awareness in the area and given instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women in the area. Zika does not lead to serious complications in general, but in case a pregnant woman gets infected, it may cause microcephaly in the fetus," he said, reported PTI.

