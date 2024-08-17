Mpox is reportedly spreading rapidly across 13 African countries, including Congo, where 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been reported

Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a strict testing and quarantine protocol at the Mumbai airport in view of the Monkeypox concerns, reported the PTI.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus. Mpox is reportedly spreading rapidly across 13 African countries, including Congo, where 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been reported.

The World Health Organisation has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency, and the virus has now reached Pakistan, he said, urging the government to take proactive steps to prevent its spread in India.

"It has reached our neighbourhood. We have to act. I have written to the CM to implement a strict testing and quarantine protocol at the Mumbai airport for all the incoming passengers from high-risk countries," Chavan, a former chief minister, wrote on X.

Timely action was necessary as any delay could lead to severe consequences, he warned.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said there were no reported cases of Monkeypox in India even though cautionary measures will be put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Though the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks was not ruled out, risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low for India at present, it said.

What is Mpox and its Symptoms

Mpox spreads from person to person through direct contact with infectious lesions, respiratory droplets, or contaminated objects like bedding or clothing. It can also be transmitted from animals to humans through bites, scratches, or consumption of infected animals. The virus enters the body through broken skin, mucosal surfaces, or the respiratory tract. High-risk groups include people with multiple sexual partners and those in close contact with infected individuals or animals.

Symptoms typically appear within 1-21 days after exposure and may last 2-4 weeks. The disease commonly starts with fever, muscle aches, and sore throat, followed by a rash that progresses through several stages, including macules, papules, vesicles, and pustules, before crusting over and falling off. The rash can appear anywhere on the body, including the face, mouth, genitals, and anus. Lymphadenopathy, or swollen lymph nodes, is a classic symptom of Mpox.

(with PTI inputs)