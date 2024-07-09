Dharavi redevelopment project a 'big scam', says Prithviraj Chavan

Speaking in the Maharashtra assembly on budgetary demands of the revenue department, Chavan said the entire project will be scrapped once there is a change in government after the state assembly polls due in October

Prithviraj Chavan. File Pic

Senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday alleged that the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai was a "big scam" demanding a white paper on it from the Maharashtra government, reported PTI.

Chavan was speaking in the Maharashtra assembly on budgetary demands of the revenue department. As per the PTI report, Chavan claimed that the entire project will be scrapped once there is a change in government after the state assembly polls due in October.

"The Dharavi redevelopment project is a big scam and the state government should come out with a white paper, or else when the next government comes to power in October the entire project will be scrapped," Chavan said.

As per the PTI report, Chavan asked if the recent handing over of a dairy land in Kurla for the Dharavi redevelopment project was mentioned in the original tender.

"There is no mention which government land is being given for Dharavi redevelopment...whether it is Deonar, Mulund, salt pan land," he said.

"This should be investigated as to how much government revenue loss is there," the Congress leader added.

As per the PTI report, the congress leader alleged that the government land was being given to industrialists at very low prices and all revenue entitled to the government has been waived.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), both part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have been opposing the multi-billion dollar Dharavi redevelopment project being executed by the Adani group.

