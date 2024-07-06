Maharashtra MLC Elections 2024: Maharashtra Cong seeks applications for assembly poll tickets

The state Congress unit in a statement said that general category aspirants will be required to give Rs 20,000 to the party fund with the application while women and those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will have to give Rs 10,000

The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday sought applications from those aspiring for tickets to contest in the Maharashtra assembly polls that due in October-November this year, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, in a statement, the state Congress unit announced that aspirants from the general category will be required to give Rs 20,000 to the party fund with the application. It added that while women and those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will have to give Rs 10,000.

The deadline to submit the application form to the party's district unit is August 10, said the statement.

The party asked its functionaries to ensure voter lists are updated in their respective constituencies and to assist those electors who want changes in the roll regarding name, address etc.

It also asked party workers to focus on the registration of first time voters.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the party will prepare to contest from all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections but will fight as per the seat sharing agreement with its coalition partners, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, Patole, while talking to reporters at his Nagpur residence, said since the party should have its organisational structure and work everywhere, it won't be wrong if the party prepares to contest the elections from all seats.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October.

The congress leader said, "A party should have its organisational structure and work at every place. An alliance will be formed as per the seat sharing on merit. Preparing for all seats is not wrong, and even our alliance partners are preparing the same way. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)."

The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Sahrad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress. The MVA bagged 30 out of 48 seats in the recently held Look Sabha elections.

Patole further said RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction that the Narendra Modi government could fall next month could come true as it is on the back foot, and one can't be sure how long the allies will stay with the NDA, reported PTI.

The Congress leader further said, "Anything can happen. We can see how the government has come on the back foot after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. We cannot say how long the NDA allies will be with them."