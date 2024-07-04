Maharashtra: MLC reduces LoP Danve's suspension to 3 days

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday proposed reducing Danve's suspension to three days.

Ambadas Danve. File Photo

The Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday reduced Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's suspension period from five days to three, paving the way for him to participate in the House proceedings from Friday, reported PTI.

Thackrey-led Shiv Sena leader Danve was suspended from the council on Tuesday for five days for reportedly using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the House on Monday evening.

Prasad Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, according to the PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the decision to suspend Danve was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy, reported PTI.

Thackeray said, as the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Danve if it hurt women and asked, what action was taken against the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

Sena (UBT) legislators on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to revoke Danve's suspension, saying he was ready to apologise for his words.

Danve reportedly apologised in a letter to Gorhe on Wednesday.

Citing Danve's apology, Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday proposed reducing Danve's suspension to three days.

The House then unanimously passed a resolution to reduce his suspension period.

Earlier, Danve had refused to tender an apology to individuals involved in the incident, but he said he had no issues in tendering an apology to the entire House.

He said on Wednesday that he was “ready to apologise even then [immediately after the incident], but they [the ruling party] were more interested in politics”.

Suspended from the House for five days for abusing a fellow member, the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve sent an apology letter to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday, held an agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra to protest the five-day suspension of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from the legislative council, reported the PTI.

The agitation, led by party functionary Raju Vaidya, was held at Kranti Chowk.

(with inputs from PTI)