Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) protests against suspension of party leader Ambadas Danve from council

Ambadas Danve was on Tuesday suspended from the House for five days for using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the council on Monday evening

Shiv Sena (UBT) held an agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra to protest the five-day suspension of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from the legislative council for allegedly using abusive language in the House, reported the PTI.

The agitation, led by party functionary Raju Vaidya, was held at Kranti Chowk.

"The suspension of Ambadas Danve is a misuse of the majority in the House. No action has been taken against Prasad Lad in this case. So we have agitated here," he said.

"Ambadas Danve takes up the issues of common people in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Hence, in order to suppress his voice, he has been suspended," he said.

Another party leader Nandkumar Ghodele said, "The ruling side is indulging in such tactics (of suspension) in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll results. But Hindutva ideology is not their ownership," the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks revocation of Danve's suspension from council; says he's ready to apologise

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to revoke Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's suspension, a day after he faced the action on the grounds of using abusive language in the House, reported the PTI.

The members of the Upper House of the state legislature belonging to the party said that since Danve was ready to apologise for his words, his suspension should be withdrawn.

Anil Parab, the legislative party leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), requested Gorhe to permit him to make a statement during the Question Hour.

"Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve has shown his willingness to tender an apology for his alleged misbehaviour and the use of inappropriate language on the floor. Our party leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has also apologised for Danve's actions. Nevertheless, a unilateral decision was made in the house, resulting in Danve's suspension," Parab said

"To show solidarity to our leader of opposition, the party legislators have decided not to take part in the proceedings of the House. We will remain quiet in the House to express our objection to the one-sided proceedings," he added.

In response to his statement, Gorhe stated, "Once the Question hour concludes, we can convene a meeting of the party leaders to discuss the issue."

