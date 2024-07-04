Maharashtra monsoon session: Ambadas Danve apologises, could see suspension cut short

As Opp MLCs protest, Fadnavis says issue was discussed with CM, indicates matter could be resolved today

Ambadas Danve, LoP in Council

Suspended from the House for five days for abusing a fellow member, the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has sent an apology letter to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. Meanwhile, Opposition members protested and demanded that the suspension be reviewed.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday. Danve had refused to tender an apology to individuals involved in the incident, but he said he had no issues in tendering an apology to the entire House. People in the know said that the apology letter was likely to have Danve’s suspension cut short.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab; Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson, Legislative Council

“I have always maintained the sanctity of the House, its rules and traditions. You suspended me for my inadvertent actions. My party chief [Uddhav Thackeray] has apologised publicly. There is no hesitation in my mind to tender an apology to the House,” he said in the letter.

Danve said separately on Wednesday that he was “ready to apologise even then [immediately after the incident], but they [the ruling party] were more interested in politics”.

‘First such instance’

The matter was also raised in the House. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Parab said that the Opposition could not work without their leader. “To my knowledge, this is the first instance that an Opposition leader of the House has been suspended. We request you to review the decision. We will watch sitting down there [on the floor] till the decision is taken,” he said, demanding the adjournment of the House.

Gorhe wondered whether it was an effort to pressurise her. She said the matter could have been resolved much earlier had Danve attended the group leaders’ meeting held after the spat. She adjourned the House for some time after conducting some business. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the House that the issue was discussed with CM Eknath Shinde, and indicated that there could be a resolution (to reduce the suspension) on Thursday.

July 1

Day controversy broke out