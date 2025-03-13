Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that all MPSC exams will now be conducted in Marathi, ensuring better opportunities for Marathi-speaking students.

File Pic

Listen to this article MPSC exams to be held in Marathi to benefit local students, says CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that all competitive examinations conducted through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will now be held in Marathi. The announcement was made in the state legislative council on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, Narvekar highlighted that several exams, especially those related to agriculture and engineering, were being conducted only in English. He questioned why engineering-related exams were not available in Marathi, despite Marathi being the state’s official language.

Addressing the issue, CM Fadnavis clarified that MPSC exams are already conducted in both Marathi and English. However, in certain cases involving agricultural engineering exams, the court had previously ruled that they should be conducted only in English. This decision was based on the unavailability of technical textbooks in Marathi.

"When the matter was taken to court, the government pointed out that textbooks for technical subjects were not available in Marathi. The court accepted this argument, leading to the continuation of these exams in English," Fadnavis said, as per PTI reports.

Fadnavis further assured that the state government is actively working on making Marathi textbooks available for technical subjects. "The new education policy allows for engineering courses to be taught in Marathi. Even if textbooks are currently unavailable, the state government will develop new material to support this transition," he added.

The chief minister emphasised that the government will set a structured timeline in coordination with MPSC to introduce Marathi as an option for all technical exams. "This decision will benefit thousands of Marathi-speaking students who have faced challenges due to the language barrier," Fadnavis stated.

According to PTI, the move is expected to create a more level playing field for Marathi-speaking aspirants. Students have often complained that technical terms and complex concepts in engineering and agricultural subjects are difficult to understand when presented only in English. Conducting exams in Marathi is likely to improve the success rate of local students and make technical knowledge more accessible.

The state government’s decision aligns with its broader aim to promote the use of Marathi in official and educational spaces. "We are committed to ensuring that language is not a barrier for students who wish to serve Maharashtra through public service," Fadnavis said.

(With inputs from PTI)