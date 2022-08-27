MSRTC’s free travel scheme for 75+ starts

It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares

File pic

MSRTC has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday. An MSRDC release also quoted the state-run transport undertaking’s vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe as saying that those eligible for this free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26. It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares.

