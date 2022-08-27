Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Mumbai: Missing autistic teen found in nullah
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MSRTCs free travel scheme for 75 starts

MSRTC’s free travel scheme for 75+ starts

Updated on: 27 August,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares

MSRTC’s free travel scheme for 75+ starts

File pic


MSRTC has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday. An MSRDC release also quoted the state-run transport undertaking’s vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe as saying that those eligible for this free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26. It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares. 


Also Read: Mumbai: In GTB colony, 100 families court death daily

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK