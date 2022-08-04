Muharram 2022: Hindus, Christians and Muslims in Dongri commemorate Hazrat Imam Hussain's martyrdom together

Umerkhadi, located in Dongri is one such example of communal harmony where Hindus, Christians and Muslims help each other during religious events

Residents of Umerkhadi, located in Dongri, on the night of 2nd Muharram. Pic/Asif Rizvi

The Shia Muslims in South Mumbai work closely with the other communities for peaceful processions during Muharram and the members of different religions too join hands to aid them. Umerkhadi, located in Dongri is one such example of communal harmony where Hindus, Christians and Muslims help each other during religious events.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Habib Naser, the general secretary of All India Idara-e-Tahafuz-e-Husainiyat (A Shia Muslim Premier Organisation) which is known for organising the mass procession on the Roz-e-Ashurah or the 10th day of Muharram from Dongri to Raey Road with lakhs of mourners of Imam Hussain says, "It is a day of mourning and we recommend people to come forward and experience the oppression on the innocent family of Prophet Muhammad by the hands of Yazid."

Habib added, "The Roz-e-Ashurah procession that has a headcount of about 12 lakh mourners has been a century old and is one of the largest gatherings of Shia Muslims in India (on any occasion)."

Dongri has a cumulative demography of mosques, Imambargahs and dargaahs which includes, Babar Ali Imambada also called Zainabia Imambada, Baqaria Imambada, Mogul masjid also known as Masjid Iranian, Imamia Masjid, Fotowat, Qaiserbaug Imambada, etc.

"During Muharram people from all religions are welcomed to be fed with food, water, sherbet, juices, sweets, confectionaries, fruits and other eatables in the name of Imam Husain as he, his family and companions were forced to hunger and thirst for three days before being Martyred by Yazid's army of about 10 lakh soldiers. The atmosphere becomes docile and humane, brotherhood and accomplishment is seen at all corners of Dongri and south Mumbai, specially at Umerkhadi," Habib said.

He added, "Across the world from 1st to 10th of Muharram, the day of Ashurah, the battle between right and wrong, oppressed and attrocite was forced upon Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain and his family. In Mumbai, Muharram is solemnised in a very big manner. Shia Muslims come here from across Maharashtra and in Dongri. Lakhs of mourners visit to pay their respect during Muharram."

In Umerkhadi area, Hindus too join hands with Shia muslims. They perform mourning and pay homage to Imam Hussain. They also make Sabeel for thirsty people in the remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala. They distribute sweets and other confectionaries to the visitors in the area. Hundreds of processions, sermons, programmes are held in this locality.

Mangesh Pawar (52), a local resident said, "I have been residing in Umerkhadi for over 50 years and during Muharram, people from across the state visit Dongri. Umerkhadi too gets crowded. We also join in for smooth commemoration just like they help us during our programmes like Ganesh Utsav and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Day and other religious festivals."

He added, "On the Sabeel, that is stationed near our building, there is distribution of food, water and juices during Muharram. We help in distributing it."

Police department and other administrative departments play the most significant role in maintaining sanitization, law and order, discipline, traffic movement and other statutory duties in association with Shia and Sunnis Muslim NGOs and groups for the peaceful procession on all 10 days and preparations of this extravagant event starts almost 15 days before Muharram.

Seeing the Muharram processions in the locality for years now, Deepak Nagodkar (50), said, "It is an example of brotherhood. There was once when Ganesh Utsav and Muharram began together, we did not have any differences, we coordinated with each other and everything went on peacefully. During Muharram, we assist at medical camps, traffic easement and help in whatever way we can. Similarly, we also get the same when we need any help."

Over the years, the locals from different communities have been coming together to help each other for peaceful religious practices in Umerkhadi. Seventy-two-year-old Peter Fernandes says, "I feel Muharram teaches humanity and peace. In this area, they are very cooperative and helpful people. We live in peace."

Another local, Hasmukh Makhwana, 25, even joins Shia Muslims during the matam of Hazrat Imam Hussain and also listens to Majlis. He said, "I was very young when I first heard Imam Hussain and the events that took place in Karbala. I wanted to know more about Muharram and Hazrat Imam Hussain, so I began going to Majlis to hear sermons on Hazrat Imam Hussain. Now, it has been over 10 years, I have been doing Azadari."