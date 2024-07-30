A promotional campaign for registration will begin in Mumbai and surrounding areas from August 2, 2024, he announced, Sanjay Nirupam said on Tuesday

Deepak Kesarkar along with officials during the meeting on Tuesday. Pic/BMC/X

A district level committee formed for better services of the newly launched 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' on Tuesday met at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarter in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the meeting was chaired by state minister and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and was attended by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai City Collector, etc.

Several aspects of the scheme were discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, the scheme' launched by the Mahayuti government for women in Maharashtra has received a tremendous response across the state.

Since the start of the registration process just 25 days ago, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted, Shiv Sena leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam said on Tuesday.

According to him, the number of applications is expected to soon reach 2 crore. Nirupam shared this information during a press conference on Tuesday, an official statement stated.

It said that Sanjay Nirupam stated that the 'Nari Shakti Doot' app has made the online application process faster and easier. The app is receiving 7 to 8 lakh applications daily, with 88 lakh downloads to date. The app is ranked 27th among the most downloaded apps in the country, with 800 downloads per minute. The app processes around 650 applications every minute, demonstrating unprecedented support for the scheme, Sanjay Nirupam claimed.

Nirupam explained that so far, the government has received 1.3 crore online applications and 50 lakh offline applications. The government aims to reach a target of 2 to 2.5 crore eligible women. Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2024. A promotional campaign for registration will begin in Mumbai and surrounding areas from August 2, 2024, he announced.

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar while presenting the Maharashtra budget during the monsoon session of the state assembly had announced the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme which would guarantee Rs 1500 to women.

Ajit Pawar had announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, had said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October.

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he had stated while presenting the budget.