Mumbadevi Mandir trust appeals for space around iconic SoBo temple

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

It has proposed that a BMC plot adjacent to the temple be granted for 'public utilisation'

The idol of the goddess inside the temple. File pic


The management of Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities has sought space near the temple to facilitate basic amenities, like toilets and drinking water, to thousands of devotees who throng the landmark site at congested Zaveri Bazaar in Kalbadevi. It has proposed that a BMC plot adjacent to the temple be granted for “public utilisation”.


The Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities, managing Mumbadevi temple, has written a two-page letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 17, requesting for the space for the temple located at Mumbadevi Road. It cites the history of the temple and highlights the location of the mandir, surrounded by a host of markets and bang in the midst of the beating commercial heart of Mumbai. Even by Mumbai standards where every inch is precious, the rush ‘n’ crush here is challenging, to put it mildly.

Worship vibes: the temple
About 8,000 devotees visit the temple daily and the number swells up four times on holidays and weekends. On festivals, like Navaratri and Diwali, the number climbs to a dizzying 75,000 to 1 lakh a day, the letter points out.

Eyes a BMC plot

The management states that it wants to provide basic facilities to the visitors, like a dedicated footwear stand, drinking water and toilets, but there is no space. “There is an open plot belonging to the BMC adjoining the temple on the north side... It was turned into a pay & park facility, but that has stopped,” it points out. The letter said, “...There is nowhere to park cars for people visiting. A large number of people do arrive for shopping, and would like to come in for darshan, but no parking anywhere means they hesitate or do not come in for darshan at all [sic].” “Our mandir can provide all necessary facilities to the visiting devotees like queue area, hygienic toilets, clean drinking water facility and underground car parking,” it added.

Vehicles on the vacant BMC plot that the temple wants. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Philanthropic initiatives

The management has also let the CM know of their plan to start other philanthropic initiatives, like “a medical centre for locals and devotees. We can accommodate small shopkeepers surrounding the temple, in a systematic manner.” There is mention of intent to start a ‘dharamshala’ as well. The letter ends with a plea “to take necessary steps at the earliest”, assuring that “the temple management will not do any commercial activity of their own on the said plot.”

Hopeful

Raj Purohit, former MLA from Mumbadevi/Colaba constituency, has also espoused concerns about public facilities in his letter to the chief minister on August 18. He said, “I am hopeful of a positive reply. When devotees are here to pray, they need a stress-less, smooth access to the temple. I am particularly interested if small shops can be shifted inside the space, this will result in significant de-congestion around the temple, leading to a better experience for those residing in the vicinity too.”

Hemant Jadhav, the temple manager, said, “The plot can benefit both the locals and the devotees. I also witnessed a number of broken down, unwanted vehicles there. Also, there are concerns that the plot would be handed over to some entity for commercial gain, which means it will become out of bounds for years. An orderly, well-managed approach, amenities and queues spell a win-win for all--the temple management, visitors, locals and shoppers, in fact, the entire ecosystem here. The new complex can be one that befits the history and significance of this mandir.” The city takes its name ‘Mumbai’ from the Goddess Mumbadevi.

