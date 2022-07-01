Mumbai: 10.90 per cent water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 1,57,773 million litres of water or 10.90 percent on July 1, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres

File photo of one of the lakes that provides water to Mumbai. File Pic

Intermittent rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 1,57,773 million litres of water or 10.90 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 18.28 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 18.28 per cent with 2,64,616 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 1,18,374 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 7.03 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 35.54% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 8.73%, Upper Vaitarna has 0%, Bhatsa 10.90%, Vehar 16.88% and Tulsi has 24.93% of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the city and suburbs on July 1 and 2.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.9 °C.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 361.4 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 291.8 mm.