Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging, IMD warns of heavy showers for next two days

Waterlogging reported at Sahar road in Andheri on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The trains and bus services in Mumbai were hit on Friday morning as heavy rains lashed the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the city and suburbs on July 1 and 2.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to heavy downpour. "Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to waterlogging. Traffic is diverted to Gokhale Road. Commuters are requested to take note," tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police.

Waterlogging was also reported on Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has said that despite rainfall trains were running normally.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 1.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.9 °C.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 361.4 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 291.8 mm.

A high tide of 4.25 metre is expected at 1.46 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.86 metre is likely to occur at 7.44 pm on Friday.