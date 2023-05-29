Mumbai: 10 injured after bus collides with truck in Malshej Ghat in Thane

Officials rushed to the spot following the accident to conduct a rescue and relief operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, sources said

Representational Pic

Atleast 10 people were reportedly injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Monday. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Malshej Ghat area of Thane rural district in Maharashtra, the ANI reported.

Officials rushed to the spot following the accident to conduct a rescue and relief operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, sources said.

Maharashtra | 10 people are feared injured after a bus collided with a truck on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Malshej Ghat in Thane Rural district. pic.twitter.com/3A5hjw1yg2 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday morning, three persons were killed when their car hit a road divider and then caught fire on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place on Monday morning between 5 am and 5.30 am near Deulgaon Kol village on the expressway, an official said.

"The car which was carrying three persons hit a road divider following which one of them fell out of the vehicle," he said.

"The official said the car then caught fire in which two persons who were inside the vehicle were charred to death. Another person who had fallen out the vehicle succumbed to injuries in a hospital," he said.

"According to the preliminary information, there was a diesel can in the car," the official said.

A similar incident, last Wednesday, four persons were killed after their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) hit a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway.

"A total of 39 people have lost their lives and 143 were injured in accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year," a senior police official earlier said.

Recently, on May 26, as the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch near Nashik of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway was to be opened for vehicles, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) authority installed Impact Attenuator technology (crash cushion) to prevent road accidents.

The technology has been on the entire stretch of the Samruddhi Highway, in order to reduce the impact of the accident and preventing serious injuries to the motorists.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)