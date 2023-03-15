Breaking News
Mumbai: 10 injured as fire broke out in Mulund West

Updated on: 15 March,2023 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The ten injured persons were admitted to nearby hospital and currently in stable condition

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


At least 10 people were injured after fire broke out at Jagruti society in Mumbai’s Mulund West on Wednesday at around 5pm.


Officials details say that “the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, electric main cables, all meters, all switches etc. in a common electric meter cabin on the ground floor plus upper seven floored residential building.”



Fire was extinguished by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade. “Due to fire, the entire staircase was filled with smoke and some residents were trapped in the lobby,” said an official statement.


“Total 80 persons were rescued by BMC's MFB from staircase to terrace and few were brought down to ground floor, out of which 10 persons were found unconscious state at the staircase, they were removed and sent to Agrawal Hospital” read the official brief.

The ten injured persons were admitted to nearby hospital and currently in stable condition.

