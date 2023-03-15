Breaking News
Maharashtra: Farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai in support of demands enter Thane

Updated on: 15 March,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole

Thousands of farmers from various districts of Maharashtra during a foot march to Mumbai from Nashik. Pic/PTI


Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on Wednesday.


The protesters started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.



The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole.


The protesters are likely to reach Mumbai on March 20, Nikole said.

The MLA said a delegation of Maharashtra ministers is slated to hold talks with representatives of the protesting cultivators.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers severely affected by a steep fall in prices of the commodity.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce. Nashik district is a major hub of onion cultivation in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

