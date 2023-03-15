Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt agrees to look into BVAs demand for infra projects in Vasai taluka

Maharashtra govt agrees to look into BVA's demand for infra projects in Vasai taluka

Updated on: 15 March,2023 05:31 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

We had given a list of demands keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season. All the other projects are aimed to ensure that citizens of the taluka can seamlessly commute from one end to the other. We would appreciate if the demands are executed at the earliest, said Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur

Maharashtra govt agrees to look into BVA's demand for infra projects in Vasai taluka

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by Hitendra Thakur has claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to look into BVA's demand to implement as many as 25 projects in Vasai region in Palghar district.


We had given a list of demands keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season. All the other projects are aimed to ensure that citizens of the taluka can seamlessly commute from one end to the other. We would appreciate if the demands are executed at the earliest, said Hitendra Thakur.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Home department fixes test criteria to recruit transpersons


Thakur's MLA son Kshitij Thakur said these projects will facilitate seamless transport and motivate last-mile connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The projects include the widening and deepening of the Navghar creek which will pave the way for a proposed ro-ro service in Thane, Bhayandar and Naigaon, besides rail overbridges, east-west connecting bridges, and building flyovers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra thane news India news vasai Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK