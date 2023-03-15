Mumbai: 24-year-old daughter held for killing mother, storing pieces of her body for three months at home in Lalbaug

The Mumbai Police said that it has recovered Electric Marble Cutter, Knife and Koyta from the crime scene which is suspected to be used in the crime

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Lalbaug area in central Mumbai for allegedly killing her mother and storing the pieces of her body at home for around three months.

According to the police, the Kalachowki Police in Mumbai had received a complaint from a 60-year-old man, the brother of the deceased, a 55-year-old woman on March 14. He told the police that for the past three months, his sister was untraceable, she lived with her 24-year-old daughter in a house in Lalbaug, under the jurisdiction of Kalachowki Police.

The police said, on receiving the complaint, Senior Police Inspector of Kalachowki Police Station, Anand Mule formed a team of police officials and began investigating the case. The team visited the house of the woman where they found her daughter living. The team of officials initially questioned her daughter but did not get satisfactory answers on her missing mother.

A team questioned her while another team of officials began to search the house for clues. While the searches were underway, the officials found the woman's body in several pieces that was wrapped in multiple plastic bags and it was hidden inside a cupboard.

"On finding the dead body, the police officials called in the forensic experts and the fingerprints experts. After collecting crucial evidence, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for further examination. The daughter of the woman was detained from the spot," an official said.

The police said, in the initial questioning, the daughter of the deceased woman gave the police unsatisfactory answers, she was interrogated further and gave different replies on the death of her mother. The police are further investigating the matter to find out the exact motive and reason in the case.

The 24-year-old daughter of the woman has been arrested in the matter on charges of murder, conspiracy, etc.