Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two arrested for chasing woman on bike

Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The arrests came after the leader had filed a complaint that the two men on a bike chased her and also made some offensive gestures at her

Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike

Representative Image


Two persons were detained for allegedly chasing a woman political leader on a bike, informed Dadar police officials. The arrests came after the leader had filed a complaint that the two men on a bike chased her and also made some offensive gestures at her.


Also Read: Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody



"A woman leader filed a complaint at Dadar police station after two men on a bike chased her and made some gestures at her. We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354D,352 and 34," an officer said. The police said they were interrogating both accused and further investigation was underway.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai police dadar sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK