Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike

Two persons were detained for allegedly chasing a woman political leader on a bike, informed Dadar police officials. The arrests came after the leader had filed a complaint that the two men on a bike chased her and also made some offensive gestures at her.

"A woman leader filed a complaint at Dadar police station after two men on a bike chased her and made some gestures at her. We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354D,352 and 34," an officer said. The police said they were interrogating both accused and further investigation was underway.

