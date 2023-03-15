Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

Representation pic


A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on Wednesday. Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.


"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.



The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

