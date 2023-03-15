Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody

Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

Representation pic

A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on Wednesday. Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

Also Read: Mumbai: Copper thieves put 1,000 MTNL phones out of order

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever