Mumbai: Copper thieves put 1,000 MTNL phones out of order

Banks, post office, rationing and tehsil offices and local residences in Mulund hit; MTNL says cops informed of theft repeatedly, cops say MTNL must keep vigil

Staff repair the wires opposite Akesha furnishings store at PK Road

Hello, can someone look for a way to keep our phone wires safe? Residents of Mulund are fed up, after thieves stole MTNL copper wires from three locations disconnecting around 1,000 users on Saturday.

The locals want the authorities concerned to take action. But while Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) officials have filed a complaint with Mulund police asking them to probe the matter, the Mulund police have suggested that MTNL keep vigil to ensure no theft takes place. This is the second time that the thefts have taken place, even in February approximately 1,000 users were disconnected after a theft.



The MTNL copper wires were stolen from three spots including from here in a nullah opposite Runwal Anthurium. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

On Saturday morning, MTNL officials started getting calls and messages from residents and officials of various establishments saying their landline connections were disrupted. When officials started inspecting the line, they found the wires had been cut at 3 different locations, disconnecting around 1,000 users.

“Two of the three locations where the thefts took place are under nullahs, while one is at a duct,” said an MTNL official, who did not wish to be named. “Approximately wires admeasuring 10 metres were cut by the thieves. They cost around Rs 2 lakh. Due to this theft, phone lines around the station have been disrupted,” he added.

Also read: Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?

The thefts have caused disconnection of lines at banks, post offices, the rationing and tehsil office. Several household phones are down. In the month of February as well, on the intervening night of the 10th and 11th, wires admeasuring 30 metres were stolen by the thieves, disconnecting around 1,000 users.

Locals annoyed

Samir Kalsekar, an engineer at Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex said, “We have 6 phone lines, all of them are down. Residents, swimming pool members and people who want to book the Natya Mandir face a lot of hurdles due to this. We hope the problem is resolved soon.”

An official at a government run bank said, “As all the lines are down, we are facing a lot of issues. About 13 banks in Mulund have been affected. We are helpless as MTNL officials say they don't know how much time it will take to restore the connections.”



MTNL wires from the nullah opposite Zenith Tower were also stolen. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Rajesh Shrivastava, a resident of PK Road said, “There has to be some way that this theft can be prevented. MTNL officials claim they are dependent on the police and the police says MTNL should look after their lines. In the end we consumers suffer.”

“The disconnection has become nuisance for me and hundreds of my patients. I have been practicing at this location for 40 years and many of my regular patients have shifted from here. Many times patients come to the clinic and don’t find me,” said Dr Yogesh Shah, who has a clinic at PK Road. According to MTNL officials, the wires are inside fiber tubes, and if someone wants to cut the wires, they will have to first cut the tubes and then start cutting the copper wires, which will take at least an hour. Also, to carry such a heavy load, there have to be at least 4 to 5 people. So the police who are on night patrol should spot anyone doing this.

The disconnected wires will take at least a month to be reconnected as work on the lines cut in February is still going on. “The process to reconnect is humongous. Two to three men have to sit and connect each and every connection. It takes a lot of time, we don’t know when all lines will be restored. We have lodged a complaint with Mulund police on Monday,” another MTNL official said.

‘MTNL not bothered’

An officer at Mulund police station said, “MTNL officials where their lines are and the spots vulnerable for thefts. They should have some measures to avoid this, but they don't bother.” “In the year 2022 we received a complaint from MTNL, based on which 5 accused were arrested and cables admeasuring 20 metres recovered. We are probing the latest complaints filed. We have also advised (MTNL) officials to keep a wire mesh or install a gate and keep vigil at vulnerable locations,” said Kantilal Kothimbire, senior inspector, Mulund police station.

Spots the thieves struck in Mulund

>> Inside a nullah in front of Zenith building

>> Inside a nullah in front of Akesha furnishings store at PK Road

>> Inside a nullah in front of Runwal Anthurium