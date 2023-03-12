Mumbai: Snake found in Dadar BMC swimming pool

On Thursday, around 12 pm, after the swimming pool had been shut for the day, the snake was seen by one of the pool cleaners

A snake rescuer took out the snake from the pool

On Thursday, around 12 pm, after the swimming pool had been shut for the day, the snake was seen by one of the pool cleaners. A snake rescuers was called and the reptile was immediately taken out and released into the jungle area.

A member of the BMC swimming pool located at Shivaji park said, “We have seen snakes roaming in the jungle area outside the swimming pool many times, and have informed the pool authorities too. But they never took any action. On Friday, there were more than 300 members, including kids, in the swimming pool.”