Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Snake found in Dadar BMC swimming pool

Mumbai: Snake found in Dadar BMC swimming pool

Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

On Thursday, around 12 pm, after the swimming pool had been shut for the day, the snake was seen by one of the pool cleaners

Mumbai: Snake found in Dadar BMC swimming pool

A snake rescuer took out the snake from the pool


A snake was rescued from a swimming pool in Dadar, on Thursday afternoon. The four-feet-long reptile was found inside the BMC’s swimming pool where 2,000 people, including kids, swim daily. 


On Thursday, around 12 pm, after the swimming pool had been shut for the day, the snake was seen by one of the pool cleaners. A snake rescuers was called and the reptile was immediately taken out and released into the jungle area.



Also Read: Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway


A member of the BMC swimming pool located at Shivaji park said, “We have seen snakes roaming in the jungle area outside the swimming pool many times, and have informed the pool authorities too. But they never took any action. On Friday, there were more than 300 members, including kids, in the swimming pool.”

dadar brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK