Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau raids in Kharghar, drugs, cash and gold seized; one held

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB said, during the search, Rs 7 lakh was recovered which was seized in the matter

The cash seized by NCB officials. Pic/NCB Mumbai

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it seized huge quantity of drugs from Khargar area of Navi Mumbai after working on a credible information received by the officials of the NCB.

According to the NCB, in a well coordinated and quick action, NCB-Mumbai seized a total of 1.170 kgs of charas also called as hashish valuing around Rs 2.5 lakh and arrested a person in this connection. During inception, information was gathered about a person based in Navi Mumbai who was actively involved in regular procurement and further distribution of drugs in Mumbai. Further development led to gathering of information about a Khargar based person named M.Khan who was allegedly operating the network from his shop at Kalyan –Silphata area.

The NCB, in a statement said, on March 14, an information was received that a drug consignment was to be transported into Mumbai and after analysis, it affirmed that M Khan had procured a drug consignment and concealed it in his shop. Immediately, a team of officers of NCB-Mumbai initially maintained a close watch upon him and soon intercepted him as he was to leave the shop. After an extensive search of his two shops cum godown, 1.100 kgs of charas seized which was concealed among unsuspecting regular items.

The NCB said, during the search, Rs 7 lakh was also recovered which was also seized in this matter. Immediately, a team also reached his home location at Kharghar and initiated a house search upon which 70 gms charas was seized.

"Apart from the drugs, Rs 33.45 lakh in cash and 970 gms gold was recovered. When questioned about the cash and gold, M Khan confessed that these were allegedly amassed from previous drug proceeds and was to procure more such drug consignments. Consequently, all the drugs, cash and gold were seized. Further investigation of the cases are under progress," an NCB official said.