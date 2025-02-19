1800 residents of Mahalaxmi Co-operative Society off Pandurang Budhkar Marg have been urging BEST to get their road illuminated; there are no streetlights on this stretch of densely packed street, which is roughly 700m in length

The unilluminated section of Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli. Citizens say nothing has changed despite complaints. Pics/Shadab Khan

Residents of the Mahalaxmi Co-operative Housing Society, a mammoth Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) settlement on DP Road off Pandurang Budhkar Road in Worli, have been literally living in the dark for a decade. There are no streetlights on this stretch of densely packed street, which is roughly 700m in length.

Santosh Gupta, a resident of the Mahalaxmi Housing Society since it came into being in 2014, said, “We have been waiting for 10 years for streetlights, which is quite unbelievable. This society has seven buildings that cumulatively house 1800 people. We negotiate this stretch late every evening by torchlight or with the light of our mobile phones. There is a large number of bikes on this road which people find very difficult to walk on.



The unlit stretch of Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli on February 18. Locals said they had been waiting for the road to be illuminated for 10 years. Pics/Shadab Khan

It is also challenging for bikers, but mainly for pedestrians who have to juggle a light along with some parcels or bags they may be carrying. We have approached so many people; we do not know where to go. While we are all for development, when taking on projects, there must be a focus on the entire vicinity. Well-lit roads are a minimum and basic requirement.”

Vulnerable sections

Resident Rahul Mahadev Devkate added, “Things are doubly difficult for the most vulnerable such as senior citizens and children. There is dense traffic on this road, and people are negotiating this in the dark.” He pointed to the burgeoning upscale towers in the area and said, “Luxury cars like BMWs, Mercedes, Audis are crowding this road too. Roads near these towers have lights. We are always being told our street will be lit later.”



Santosh Gupta, Worli resident

Locals Abhishek Tiwari and Shivkumar Mali added that vehicles were being parked on both sides of the road, narrowing it and adding to the danger. According to them, girls are especially fearful at night. “Late at night there, are drug addicts on this road,” said Mali. All the residents stated that streetlights not only dispel danger but fears too.

Leader’s views

Pramod Mandrekar, South Mumbai Lok Sabha Samanvayak of the Shiv Sena, said, “I am aware that the situation is quite dire at Pandurang Budhkar Marg, DP Road. The absence of streetlights makes this a precarious and very dangerous stretch. I had intervened earlier, writing a letter to the BMC and BEST about the situation. I also wrote to [Rajya Sabha MP] Milind Deora last year and he, in turn, wrote to the ward officer concerned.



(From left) Residents of the area Shivkumar Mali, Abhishek Tiwari and Rahul Mahadev Devkate

There is talk that the road has not been handed over by the builder to the authorities. We do not know about this bureaucratic tangle, though. The point here is to alleviate the common man's suffering. That is most important.” mid-day is in possession of correspondence between Deora and Mandrekar dated last year, with the latter mentioning the absence of streetlights on the stretch. Deora subsequently wrote a letter to the BEST, referencing Mandrekar’s letter “concerning installation of street lights in the area”.

In the latest communication, a letter dated February 12, 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani about the need to install streetlights in the area and improve the lives of residents. The letter was also marked to S V R Srinivas, general manager of the BEST.

Official Speak

The BEST general manager’s spokesperson told mid-day, “We received this letter yesterday [Tuesday]. We have a long procedure for streetlight installation at new locations. The BMC’s approvals are a requirement in this process. Our street lighting department will process the matter as early as possible.”