Bharat Nagar residents say they wish to be housed as per MHADA rules, adding that Baba Siddique backed them

The Bharat Nagar area in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

While the Mumbai Crime Branch examines files related to the redevelopment of Bharat Nagar in Bandra Kurla Complex in connection with the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, residents of the area have stated that the former MLA was instrumental in protecting the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) land parcel from builders seeking to develop it under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme instead of the MHADA framework.

Bharat Nagar spans approximately 1,78,000 square metres and is designated as MHADA layout land, according to local sources. Around 25,000 people reside in Bharat Nagar, which includes 3,145 legal MHADA tenants among approximately 5,000 families. The area consists of 64 chawls across 12 different plots. Baba Siddique is suspected to have been murdered due to conflicts arising from the redevelopment projects at Bharat Nagar and Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East. The Crime Branch is reviewing files related to these projects as part of its investigation.

According to locals, they were relocated from Bandra West to BKC in 1975 under a slum clearance scheme, which eventually became known as Bharat Nagar. MHADA issued allotment letters to 3,145 legal tenants, but the demand for ownership by residents in 1983 was not met. Residents stated that in 1996 and 2006, well-known builders approached Bharat Nagar with promises of redevelopment, but they failed to fulfil this under the MHADA, instead attempting to operate under the SRA scheme without any formal development agreements.

Residents’ views

Mohammad Rafique Sayyed, a resident and chief promoter of the Kwajha Garib Nawas (KGN) Society at Plot 7, stated, “We are legal tenants. Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan supported us. We believe Baba Siddique was killed due to this redevelopment project by land sharks. This project should proceed under the 33/5 MHADA scheme [a Development Control Rule that incentivises residents to approach the MHADA for redevelopment proposals], not under the SRA project. We also filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court in 2024. MHADA is the planning authority, and this land belongs to the Government of India."

Sayyed added, “This is a significant scam involving many influential people. The Crime Branch and police must investigate and take action. Each resident is entitled to 580 square feet of land according to preliminary calculations.” Another resident, Zakir Hussain Parve from Plot 8, said, “We need housing under the MHADA scheme as per the law. We are not living in a slum; this is MHADA layout land. We are not opposed to development. My chawl accommodates more than 235 legal families.”

Nasir Shaikh from Plot 8 remarked, “I was born in Bandra West and moved to Bharat Nagar many years ago. My grandparents were in the police department. I have legal rights, and we do not want to be part of the SRA scheme. Our land falls under the MHADA layout."

SRA speaks...

SRA Deputy Chief Engineer Rama Mitkar said, “Bharat Nagar is on a MHADA layout but annexure 2 makes it possible to develop it under the SRA project. In 1997, there were many encroachments on the plot, resulting in the creation of several illegal structures. These encroachers are protected if the structures came up before 2011. It was impossible for MHADA to develop land for both encroachers and leaseholders. Due to this, MHADA created annexure 2 to redevelop the area as an SRA project.”

Mitkar added, “The reality is annexure 2 comes under SRA and we have the authority to develop it. There was confusion among residents and original lease holders also but we can’t remove any encroacher who is protected.” Milind Borikar, chief officer, Mumbai Board, MHADA, said, “There are several areas at Bharat Nagar which should be developed and MHADA resorted to annexure-2 to give the SRA the authority to develop the area.”

1,78,000 sq m

Area of Bharat Nagar