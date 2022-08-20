Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths

The state on Friday reported 2,285 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh deaths, while 2,237 patients recovered, said the health department officials

The city, on Friday, reported 1,000-plus cases for the second consecutive day. Of the 13,468 samples tested in a day, 1,011 came back positive for novel Coronavirus. The city’s test positivity rate was 7.5 per cent.

A 57-year-old woman and 75-year-old man suffering from other ailments died.

Of the 1,011 new patients, 70 needed hospitalisation and 12 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid-19 tally in the city was 1,136,691. The active cases tally rose to 5,852, with 509 patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals and 18 patients are on oxygen support. The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,672. In the past 24 hours, 869 patients recovered from Covid after which the total recovery count reached 1,111,167.

2,285 new cases across state

The state on Friday reported 2,285 new Covid-19 cases and five fresh deaths, while 2,237 patients recovered, said the health department officials. With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,80,696, while the death toll increased to 1,48,191, said the department in a bulletin. A day ago, the state had reported 2,246 Covid-19 cases and six fatalities due to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,630 were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle followed by Pune (331), Nagpur (138), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (45), Latur (38), Akola (27) and the Aurangabad circle (16).

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

5 deaths state-wide

Of the five novel Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, two occurred in the Mumbai circle and one each in Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles, said the department. The overall number of recuperated cases rose to 79,20,772.

80,80,696 Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

2,285 Total no. of cases in state in the last 24 hours

2 No. of deaths in city on Friday

869 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday

