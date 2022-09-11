Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked

'The wire supplying power was faulty,' said Vijay Kadbane, senior inspector of Panvel City police station

Municipal Corporation volunteers carry idols of Lord Ganesha on a wooden platform for immersion in a pond on 'Anant Chaturdashi'. Pic/PTI

A decorator has been booked by Panvel city cops after 11 members of a family were electrocuted by a live wire, during Ganesh Visarjan on Friday. One person is in the ICU. The incident occurred when a metal rope, which was holding the live wire of a generator, snapped and fell.

“The wire supplying power was faulty. We have booked Jagannath Sumbe, owner of JK Decorators, Panvel. No arrest has been made so far,” said Vijay Kadbane, senior inspector of Panvel City police station.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation had arranged for idol immersion at Vadghar village on Friday. For illumination, two halogens were placed by giving electric supply through a generator van.

Around 7.15 pm, nine to 11 persons fell on the ground due to electrocution. The police rushed to the spot. “With the help of plastic chairs, we immediately pushed the metal rope holding the wire, and asked the generator operator to shut it off,” said Navnath Shirkule, police constable. The injured were taken to the hospital right away.

