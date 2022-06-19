Breaking News
Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies of electrocution while playing cricket in Malad

Updated on: 19 June,2022 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Local residents immediately took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 12-year-old boy died due to electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire while playing cricket in Malwani, Malad, a police official said. The incident happened on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Hamza Akil Khan.

"The boy was playing cricket at Malwani gate number six. During the game, when he went to collect the ball lying near a water pump, he accidentally touched a live wire and collapsed," the police official said.




Also Read: Maharashtra: Railway section engineer shoots himself dead in Palghar


