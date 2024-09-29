Breaking News
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished

Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished

Updated on: 29 September,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

“We have removed 129 illegal speed breakers from various parallel roads across the city,” said Additional CP (Mumbai Traffic) M Ramkumar

Representational Image. File Pic

In a special initiative, the Mumbai Traffic Department has undertaken measures to streamline traffic across the city, and as part of the drive, has demolished 129 illegal speed breakers and installed plastic bollards at key locations.


“We have removed 129 illegal speed breakers from various parallel roads across the city,” said Additional CP (Mumbai Traffic) M Ramkumar. “We found several speed breakers near schools and hospitals. Upon investigation, we discovered they were unauthorised,” a police official stated.


In addition, the traffic department has installed orange plastic bollards near the entry and exit points of bridges. “We observed confusion at the turns of bridges, with vehicles coming from the wrong side. The orange bollards will prevent this,” an officer explained. Bollards have been installed near Vakola Bridge and Santa Cruz, among other major bridges, and the police report that drivers are now less confused at these junctions.


