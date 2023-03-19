Mumbai: 13-year-old starts AI firm to offer online exam support

Disappointed at the tech deployed to take and give exams online, Shivam Pai and his gang of five are making a cheaper, reliable software

Shivam Pai says he spends time daily on developing the software, but only after his studies

Finding offline exams expensive, chaotic and time-consuming, especially post-pandemic, a student from Borivli’s Orchid-The International School has established his own AI-based startup offering online exam support. Shivam Pai, 13, is the CEO and founder of HectTrak, an AI-based startup.

The Malad resident is a student of Class VIII, and his parents and teachers describe him as curious, innovative and creative. After conceiving the idea to start his own company and software to offer support to other companies and educational institutions in conducting online exams, Pai got five of his friends and classmates on board.

His team comprises Luvya Shah, Hem Nasit, Divya Sharma, Etash Sadh and Tirth Modi, all students of Class VIII. He has divided the six into three teams. He is the CEO and main developer; two others handle marketing and promotions, two offer technical support and the last member is the voice and editor of the online tests.

“During the pandemic, I took many online exams. Many of these were not very smooth and it made me think about how I can make changes or develop a software that can make online exams more hassle-free and smooth. I started reading up. Post-pandemic when we got back to offline exams, it made me realise offline exams are not very pocket-friendly, they are hectic to manage as it involves managing many properties—such as answersheets, question papers and other things needed during exams. Across India, several lakh tonnes of papers are used up during exams. So, I made up my mind to work on software that can facilitate online exams,” he told mid-day. According to him, this is cheaper, more reliable mode and will also help reduce carbon emissions. “HectTrak Assessment facilitates online exams. The process is simple and our revenue model is cheap—just pay the license fee, register and create exams/tests,” Pai said.

He added, “The software aims to capture the professional training technology market. We have already received business commitments from three corporate companies and coaching classes.” Pai’s father, Suhas Anandray Pai 43, said, “During the lockdown, I used to have online sessions for my work. This made him wonder that while many are online, how many are attentive or active during the session. Hence, he added this feature where if a person remains inactive for three minutes, he will be logged out.” Anagha Prabhu, principal, Orchids-The International School, Borivli said, “He comes forward and helps peers to progress as well.”