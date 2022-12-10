Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Thanks to BMC I fed my family in the pandemic

Mumbai: ‘Thanks to BMC, I fed my family in the pandemic’

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

The civic body’s Rs 1,000 monthly aid to 3,006 widows of HIV patients came in handy for many of them who lost their jobs

Mumbai: ‘Thanks to BMC, I fed my family in the pandemic’

Some of the widows are also themselves afflicted by HIV. Representation pic


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been a saviour for 3,006 widows of HIV patients, by providing monetary assistance to them, since 2019. While the assistance of Rs 1,000 per month is not enough, it helps them get by, and did so, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea for a pension for such widows was put forth by the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society MDACS.


Some of these widows spoke to mid-day of how the BMC’s financial assistance helped their families survive. “I was the sole earner in my family. During the pandemic, I lost my job and the pension (the Rs 1,000) given by BMC was the only source of income on which our family survived,”  said a woman who lost her husband to HIV.



Another widow said, “Even Rs 1,000 was a big amount in the pandemic. I was able to feed my children. I thank the BMC for supporting us.” There are many couples in Mumbai who live with HIV. If the husband dies due to an illness, then the burden of the family falls on his widow. To help them in the situation, the BMC decided on the financial aid.


Also read: ‘I was put on HIV children’s meds due to shortage’

Additional Project Director at MDACS, Dr Vijay Karanjkar said, “From 2019 to November 30, 2022, the BMC has helped 3,006 HIV patients’ widows with this aid. Many widows don’t even have documents so we also help and guide them so that they can avail other benefits. The amount is not big but still, it helps them a lot.”

Speaking to mid-day, former Additional Project Director at MDACS, Dr Shrikala Acharya said, “After the death of the husband, the wife has to face the twin challenges of illness and financial problems. 

Medicines are already being given free of cost to HIV patients by the BMC. But they don’t get financial help. That’s why we made a plan to provide some financial help to the widows every month. We proposed and sent it to the BMC, which got it approved in the Standing Committee meeting in 2019.”

She added, “BMC is the only civic corporation which provides such pensions in the country. First, it was decided to provide pensions only to those women who lost their husbands due to a disease, but many women were also themselves positive. So we made a provision for them also. In 2021 during our meeting with the widows they shared their experiences. Many lost their jobs and this pension was the only monetary source and because of this R1,000 they were able to feed their family.”

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus aids mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK