Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool

Representative Image. Pic/iStock
A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, officials said.
They said that Dindoshi Police Station received information that a boy identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar, drowned in Gokuldham swimming pool in Yashodham School, General A K Vaidya Marg, Goregaon East.
The incident was reported around 8:30 PM.
The boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.