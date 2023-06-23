Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, officials said.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool
A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, officials said.


They said that Dindoshi Police Station received information that a boy identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar, drowned in Gokuldham swimming pool in Yashodham School, General A K Vaidya Marg, Goregaon East.


The incident was reported around 8:30 PM.


The boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

