Mumbai: 16.08 per cent water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

File photo of one of the lakes that provides water to Mumbai. File Pic

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 2,14,169 million litres of water or 16.08 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 18.72 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 2,32,744 million litres of water or 16.08 percent on July 6, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 18.72 per cent with 2,70,937 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 1,60,691 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 14.24 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 39.63% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 11.42%, Upper Vaitarna has 0%, Bhatsa 17.43%, Vehar 35.36% and Tulsi has 50.90% of useful water level.

As heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Tuesday predicting very heavy showers in the city for the next five days from July 5 to July 9.