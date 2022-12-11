Mumbai: 17-year-old apprehended for allegedly raping minor girl

According to the police, the accused and the victim lived in the same society and knew other

Representative Image

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended on Saturday for allegedly raping a girl of the same age, in Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused and the victim lived in the same society and knew other.

"The accused raped the girl several times by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures," stated the police.

"The accused has been sent to a juvenile home," the police stated further.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

