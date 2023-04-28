Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project

Around 19 shops obstructing the widening of Anand Marg in Malad (West) were demolished by BMC's P-North ward. According to the BMC, with the widening of the road, it will be possible for citizens to use the road hassle-free

Demolition drive outside Malad railway station (Pic/Pradeep Dhivar)

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 19 shops including the famous MM Mithaiwala shop, near the Malad railway station to begin the work of the road widening project.

In Malad (West), the Anand Marg outside the railway station is heavily used by citizens. As per the BMC, at least 1,20,000 people visit the area every day due to the artificial jewelery market and the fish market. "The constructions in this area, adjacent to the suburban station were also causing great inconvenience to the citizens on the road. Keeping this matter in mind, P North ward has taken up road widening work at this place," stated the BMC release.

In the first phase of the demolition, a total of 19 shops including MM Mithaiwala shop in Malad were taken into action.

"This action has made it possible to widen the road by about 15 to 20 feet. Due to this action, by widening the road, it will be possible for the citizens to use the road easily along with streamlining the traffic. The action was taken by using 15 engineers, two JCBs, four dumpers and 40 workers of the BMC. An adequate police force was also deployed at this time," added the statement.