Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 597 new cases, two deaths

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 597 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the state public health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 8164,977, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 4,717 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

752 patients discharged today 80,11,747 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 28.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,69,67,964 laboratory samples 81,64,977 have tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.