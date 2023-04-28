Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 597 new cases, two deaths

Updated on: 28 April,2023 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 597 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the state public health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 8164,977, as per the bulletin.



Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.


The state currently has 4,717 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens

752 patients discharged today 80,11,747 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 28.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also Read: With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

Out of 8,69,67,964 laboratory samples 81,64,977 have tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Covid 19 Coronavirus

