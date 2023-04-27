Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 754 new cases, three deaths

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,64,380, as per the bulletin

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 754 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state public health department bulletin said.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,64,380, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,874 active cases, bulletin mentioned.

1,110 patients discharged today 80,10,995 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 27.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,69,52,703 laboratory samples 81,64,380 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

Since January 1, 2023, 93 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.12 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.