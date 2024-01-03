Mumbai: 2 leakages in water mains leave Sion and Wadala dry

Several areas in the suburbs to face water cut today; while repair of the one-foot diameter pipeline is complete, work on the two-feet diameter pipeline should be over today

Civic workers repair the pipeline at sector six in CGS Colony on Tuesday

Residents of Sion and Wadala will face a water cut on Wednesday after two leakages in water mains were found in the vicinity. Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) repaired a small pipeline on Tuesday, repair work on a two-feet diameter pipeline will take time as the area is narrow and the pipe is located deep underground.

The first leakage in the 300 mm (one foot) diameter water pipeline occurred in Antop Hill on Monday. The BMC had started the work immediately and the repair was completed in the morning on Tuesday. Accordingly, water supply to CGS Colony, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, and Bharatiya Kamala Nagar was restored. However, soon after that, another leakage was found nearby in sector six of CGS Colony at Raoji Ganatra Road in a 600-mm (two feet) diameter line.

35 workers repairing pipeline

The BMC deployed 35 workers and officials to repair the pipeline. “Since the place is very narrow and the pipeline is located deep below the ground, there are many challenges in the repair work. It is likely that this work will continue till late night on Tuesday,” said a BMC official.

Areas like Kokri Agar, Vijay Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Dosti Acres, Himmat Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Azad Mohalla, Antop Hill, Wadala East, Ganesh Nagar, Shivshankar Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, Wadala Transit Camp, Punjabi Colony, Seva Samiti, Mhada Colony, Sion Koliwada, BPT, Bengalipura, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in F North ward will not get water until the work is complete. It would also take time for the BMC to restore water pressure.

Past incidents

In the first week of December 2023, almost half of Mumbai did not receive water for four days when a major water main was damaged during the Metro Line 6 construction in Andheri. Then, a major leakage occurred in a 300-mm diameter pipeline near Dahisar Toll Plaza on the Western Express Highway. But these are not the isolated cases. As per the BMC’s statistics, the corporation has registered 5,934 leakages till December 22, 2023, in the financial year 2023-24. The corporation registered 6,228 leakages in the previous financial year, that is 2022-23.

