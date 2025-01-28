The officer said they have registered an ADR and are investigating the matter further. Their bodies have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for post-mortem

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the death of a young couple who allegedly died by suicide with their bodies found on the railway tracks. According to the police, a young man aged 20 and a young girl aged 15 were found dead on the railway tracks in Vikhroli. Both were taken to the hospital but were declared already dead by the doctors.

“The couple were residents of Bhandup and had been in a relationship for the past several months, which was opposed by the girl’s family,” said an officer from Kurla GRP.

“On January 26, the girl had left her residence without informing anyone, and her phone was switched off. This prompted her family to register a missing complaint at the Bhandup police station. Later, the girl was found dead on railway tracks alongside a man,” added the officer.

The officer said they have registered an ADR and are investigating the matter further. Their bodies have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for post-mortem, the officer added.

Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai (Between 10 am and 4 pm) Monday to Friday

84229-84527

Connecting every life counts NGO

(Daily from 10 am to 8 pm)

9922004305/ 9922001122

One Life (24x7)

7893078930