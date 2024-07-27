Navi Mumbai: Dead body of woman found outside Uran railway station a month after she went missing

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police the woman, identified as Yashashree Shinde who use to work in a private firm in Belapur went missing on June 25

Posters and placards appealing justice for Yashahri were circulated across social media by locals. 

A lifeless body of a young woman, estimated to be in her early 20s, was discovered on Saturday wee hours near the greenery area in front of Uran railway station. The victim had sustained multiple stab wounds and her body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The woman had gone missing on Thursday, June 25. In response to the tragic event, the Navi Mumbai police have established separate teams to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the murder.


According to the police the woman is identified as Yashashree Shinde, a Uran resident who use to work in a private firm in Belapur. "On Thursday she went to her office and left on a request for half day. As per the primary investigation we suspect she went missing in-between 3:30 pm to 4 pm on that day. On Saturday 2 am our police received a call informing about an dead body found in an isolated greenery area in front of Uran railway station. Accordingly our team reached the spot to find the dead body of the girl who was than shifted to hospital for further process. The girl was stabbed badly to be brutally killed. However, we registered a murder case against unknown person under the sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023 act," said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panvel Division. 



Pansare further added, "We have formed three different teams to trace the accused who is behind the murder. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai crime branch too have formed an independent team to investigated the murder case. With the help of technical details and other evidence the investigation is going on," said Pansare. 


The girls family, relative and locals gathered at the hospital area protesting against the genius crime held in Uran. Asking the police to take strict action and giving a religious turn to the case. As the accused is claim to be Dawood Shaikh a local from the area. "The accused Shaikh was booked for sexually assaulting the girl in 2019. As we suspect as part of revenge he may had committed the act. He has brutally killed the girl by even cutting her hairs and injuring the body parts," said a local who was accompanied by the girl father. 

