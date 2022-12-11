Mumbai: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting four school girls

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The event was held at a hall near Shivaji Park where the incident was said to have taken place

Representative Image


A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting four school girls during their Dadar-based school’s annual day commemorations. The event was held at a hall near Shivaji Park where the incident was said to have taken place. As per the complaint made to the police, the accused, an electrician, touched the girls inappropriately while tucking collar microphones on to their dresses. The girls were between 10 and 11 years of age.


The incident occurred on Thursday evening, police said. Girl students from the school participating in the event were present backstage when the electrician was asked to give them collar mics, the complaint said. It was backstage that the electrician touched them inappropriately, leaving the girls disturbed. 



The incident came to light when one of the girls told her teacher about the incident, the following day. The teacher then asked the other girls too, who also confessed that the electrician molested them. The school administration approached the Shivaji Park police station and registered an offence on Friday. An FIR under relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was lodged followed by an arrest in the same night.

“Based on the complaint, a team was formed to nab the culprit and within a couple of hours the 20-year-old accused was arrested,” said inspector at the Shivaji Park police station, Rajendra Utekar. “The accused was produced in court on Saturday and ordered to be sent to police custody. We will investigate whether he has molested any other girls as well,” he added. The accused was hired by the school management for the event.

