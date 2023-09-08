Mumbai 2006 train blasts: Maharashtra govt appoints special prosecutor for plea hearing after Bombay HC rap

A division bench comprising Justices NW Sambre and Rajesh Patil criticized the government earlier this week, citing a "lack of seriousness" in handling the case

Mangled remains of the first class compartment after the powerful bomb blast at Matunga in Mumbai on 11th July, 2006 (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

In response to a stern rebuke from the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government has taken swift action by appointing senior advocate Raja Thakare as the special public prosecutor, a PTI report stated. Thakare will represent the government in the proceedings related to the confirmation of death sentences and appeals filed by the convicts involved in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case.

A division bench comprising Justices NW Sambre and Rajesh Patil criticized the government earlier this week, citing a "lack of seriousness" in handling the case. On Friday, the bench was informed of Thakare's appointment as the special prosecutor, marking a significant step forward in the legal process.

The court has set a commencement date for the confirmation petitions, scheduling them to be heard on a day-to-day basis starting from October 5. Despite a request from a lawyer representing one of the convicts for a two-week delay in the proceedings, the court declined, stating firmly, "You are getting four weeks. This matter is listed time and again before the court, and considering its gravity, we deem it appropriate to fix the matter for hearing on a day-to-day basis. We direct convicts to commence argument. No adjournment on whatsoever ground will be allowed."

The 2006 Mumbai train blasts were a tragic event that saw seven coordinated explosions targeting local trains during the evening rush hour on July 11, 2006, resulting in the loss of more than 180 lives and numerous injuries.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police acted swiftly, making 13 arrests in connection with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen between 2006 and 2008. In September 2015, a trial court convicted 12 of the accused, sentencing five of them to death and seven others to life imprisonment. One individual was acquitted.

To proceed with the death penalties, the state government filed an appeal in the high court, as per legal requirements. A death sentence issued by a trial court must be confirmed by the high court. Additionally, the convicts lodged their own appeals to challenge their convictions and sentences.

However, delays in the high court proceedings occurred when Thakare, who had served as the special prosecutor in the trial court, expressed reluctance to continue in the same role at the appellate stage. This, coupled with the government's delayed decision-making, prompted the high court to express dissatisfaction earlier this week, emphasizing the need for a more serious approach to the case.

With the appointment of Raja Thakare as the special prosecutor and a commitment from the court to prioritize the hearings, the legal process for the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case is set to move forward, bringing the long-awaited closure and justice to the victims and their families.