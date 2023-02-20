Mumbai: 26-yr-old arrested from Kanpur for cheating people on pretext of giving jobs in Merchant Navy

The accused who was identified as Shubham Pitambarlal Gupta has been arrested from his residence in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he has cheated people from across the country

The Amboli police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Merchant Navy.

The accused who was identified as Shubham Pitambarlal Gupta has been arrested from his residence in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he has cheated people from across the country.

Police said that Gupta operated a fake account in the name of “VR Marine” on Facebook and lured 50 to 60 people from across the country by promising them jobs in the Merchant Navy.

On the complaint of VR Marine company a case under sections 419,420 of IPC and section 66(c), 66(d) Information Technology Act 2000 was registered in the month of August 2022 at Amboli police station.

The investigations were set into motion under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode, police inspector Radheshyam Sharma and API Rameshwar Thagne. With the help of technical analysis the accused was traced in Kanpur.

He was arrested and on transit remand was produced in a local court in Mumbai. The court remanded him to police custody, a police officer said.

During questioning the accused, according to police, has confessed to the crime and revealed that he has cheated more than 50 people.